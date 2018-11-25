Foot Locker (FL) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.