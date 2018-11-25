Foot Locker (FL) Given a $56.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $56.00 price objective on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $113,606,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

