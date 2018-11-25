Foot Locker (FL) Given a $51.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $51.00 target price on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.91.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 85,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $351,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $290,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,248,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $267,569,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $173,069,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.