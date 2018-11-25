Fmr LLC Sells 2,432,586 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432,586 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.87% of Constellation Brands worth $762,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 158.8% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cann lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.96.

In related news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $33,279,032.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,514,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.87 and a 1 year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/fmr-llc-sells-2432586-shares-of-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.