Fmr LLC Purchases 1,343,228 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,343,228 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $794,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $108,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 310.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $52.68 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

