Fmr LLC Has $843.25 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,318 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Boston Properties worth $843,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

