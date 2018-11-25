Fmr LLC Acquires 2,119,257 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $919,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 2,688.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

