Fluent Inc (FLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will announce sales of $65.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.85 million. Fluent reported sales of $59.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year sales of $245.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.31 million to $246.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.31 million to $268.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Fluent has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.27.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

