Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,150 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $37.86.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 14,150 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-sells-14150-shares-of-liberty-global-plc-lbtyk.html.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.