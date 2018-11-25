Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after buying an additional 966,927 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,174,000 after buying an additional 758,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 425.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 649,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,571,000 after buying an additional 508,479 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

