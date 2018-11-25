Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research began coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Mercadolibre to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.62.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $309.82 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $263.71 and a 1 year high of $417.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

