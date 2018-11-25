FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $429.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million.

FirstCash declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

