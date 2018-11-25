First Trust Advisors LP Sells 245,127 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $205,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBBY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

