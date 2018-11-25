First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.80 Million Stake in TowneBank (TOWN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of TowneBank worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 329.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 47.1% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 116,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of TowneBank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

