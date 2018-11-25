First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.65 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,265 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 24,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cree worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 41.6% in the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Cree by 322.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE opened at $42.58 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, EVP David Todd Emerson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cree to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-3-65-million-stake-in-cree-inc-cree.html.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.