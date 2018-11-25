Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73,752.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $547,973.00 and approximately $73,752.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00025302 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00065207 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001211 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,974,185 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

