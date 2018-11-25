Financial Survey: Highway (HIHO) & Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Highway and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 7.90% 12.25% 7.92% Watts Water Technologies 6.05% 14.43% 7.36%

Volatility & Risk

Highway has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Highway and Watts Water Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A Watts Water Technologies 0 4 3 0 2.43

Watts Water Technologies has a consensus price target of $91.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Watts Water Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watts Water Technologies is more favorable than Highway.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Watts Water Technologies pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highway and Watts Water Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $19.17 million 0.77 $1.55 million N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies $1.46 billion 1.70 $73.10 million $3.02 24.01

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Highway.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Highway on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, as well as automation equipment. The company's products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. The company also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, it offers drainage and water re-use products consisting of drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products, such as point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself (DIY) chains; and directly to wholesalers and private label accounts. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

