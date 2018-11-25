Financial Review: Fuling Global (FORK) vs. AptarGroup (ATR)

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fuling Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fuling Global and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 7.52% 18.42% 7.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fuling Global and AptarGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00

AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $102.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Volatility and Risk

Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuling Global and AptarGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.43 $6.27 million N/A N/A AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.64 $220.03 million $3.44 30.20

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fuling Global does not pay a dividend. AptarGroup pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Fuling Global on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

