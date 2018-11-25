Financial Review: Fuling Global (FORK) and Newell Brands (NWL)

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fuling Global and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -46.92% 9.55% 3.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fuling Global and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Newell Brands 0 11 3 0 2.21

Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $25.69, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Volatility & Risk

Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fuling Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuling Global and Newell Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.43 $6.27 million N/A N/A Newell Brands $14.74 billion 0.69 $2.75 billion $2.75 7.91

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fuling Global does not pay a dividend. Newell Brands pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Fuling Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr. Coffee, NUK, Oster, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Sunbeam, Tigex, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. Its Learn segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; and fine writing instruments, labeling solutions, and custom commemorative jewelry and academic regalia primarily under Dymo, Elmer's, Expo, Jostens, Mr. Sketch, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The company's Work segment offers cleaning and refuse products; hygiene systems; material handling solutions; consumer and commercial totes; and commercial food service and premium tableware products primarily under Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, and Waddington brands. Its Play segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities primarily under Berkley, Coleman, Contigo, Ex Officio, Marmot, Rawlings, and Shakespeare brands. The company's Other segment offers plastic products, including closures, contact lens packaging, medical disposables, plastic cutlery and rigid packaging, beauty products, vacuum cleaning systems, and gaming products primarily under Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, Jarden Zinc Products, Goody, Bicycle, and Rainbow brands. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

