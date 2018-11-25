FIL Ltd Sells 10,414 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.13% of Acuity Brands worth $71,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

AYI opened at $122.66 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

