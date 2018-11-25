FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,062 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of AMBEV S A/S worth $54,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil.

