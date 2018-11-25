FIL Ltd Has $59.74 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.07% of United Therapeutics worth $59,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at $185,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FIL Ltd Has $59.74 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/fil-ltd-has-59-74-million-position-in-united-therapeutics-co-uthr.html.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.