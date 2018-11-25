FIL Ltd Acquires 2,233 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $62,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,352,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,720,000 after buying an additional 227,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,538 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE:MD opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

