Ffcm LLC Decreases Holdings in Kellogg (K)

Ffcm LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,324,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,748 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $65,600,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,418,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,958,000 after acquiring an additional 923,365 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 25,701.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 851,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 848,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 640,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CFO Fareed A. Khan bought 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $508,926.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $16,041,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,536,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

