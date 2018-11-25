Ferroglobe (GSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is scheduled to issue its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.67. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

