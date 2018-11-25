Ferguson (FERGY) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FERGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferguson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Ferguson stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

