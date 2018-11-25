Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Abbey Protection (ABB) Share Price

News coverage about Abbey Protection (LON:ABB) has trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Abbey Protection earned a daily sentiment score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Abbey Protection has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 123 ($1.61).

