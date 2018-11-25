Factom (FCT) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $82.47 million and $2.54 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.43 or 0.00236687 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00024419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00124919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00191170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.07772533 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008983 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,745,102 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

