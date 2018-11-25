Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Holdings Lifted by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 5,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $783,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $2,187,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,723.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.77.

Shares of EL opened at $140.11 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.93 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-holdings-lifted-by-altshuler-shaham-ltd.html.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.