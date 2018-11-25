Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Peter M. Mavoides purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $142,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Donlan purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $313,396.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

EPRT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 153,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.86 and a quick ratio of 12.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

