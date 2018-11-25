Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,581 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 48,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,579,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,948,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $2,867,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 44,562 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,020,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,569. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

