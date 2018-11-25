Equinor ASA (EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

