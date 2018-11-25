EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

NYSE:EQM opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $77.97.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $1.115 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 85.93%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

