Epizyme (EPZM) Trading Up 6.1%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 814,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 494,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott bought 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,184,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36,762 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Epizyme (EPZM) Trading Up 6.1%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/epizyme-epzm-trading-up-6-1.html.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.