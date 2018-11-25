EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.22

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00084945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, BigONE and CoinBene. EOS has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Koinex, Instant Bitex, Bibox, Gate.io, IDCM, Bit-Z, Poloniex, IDAX, DragonEX, OEX, Ovis, BitMart, QBTC, Binance, Fatbtc, BitFlip, Exrates, LBank, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Exmo, Kucoin, Coinone, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Huobi, HitBTC, CPDAX, ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Kuna, Cryptopia, Kraken, COSS, DigiFinex, Rfinex, DOBI trade, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox, Coinsuper, OKEx, Tidebit, Tidex, ABCC, Coindeal, BigONE, TOPBTC, Zebpay, Coinrail, Hotbit, EXX, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Coinbe, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Neraex and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.