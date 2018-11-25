Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,803,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,553,000 after purchasing an additional 579,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,302,000 after purchasing an additional 522,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 458,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Encompass Health Corp has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

