Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456,498 shares during the period. Empire State Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,581,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,647 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,943,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,444,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,601 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,685,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,971,000 after acquiring an additional 911,543 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

