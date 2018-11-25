EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EMC Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:EMCI opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. EMC Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $177.99 million for the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMC Insurance Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from EMC Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EMC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

