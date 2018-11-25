Embers (MBRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Embers has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Embers has a market cap of $46,028.00 and $12.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Embers token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00125885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00191502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.63 or 0.07994098 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009218 BTC.

About Embers

Embers’ launch date was May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Embers’ official website is embermine.com . Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Embers Token Trading

Embers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Embers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Embers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

