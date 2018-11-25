Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in United Security Bancshares (UBFO)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,501 shares during the period. United Security Bancshares comprises about 2.2% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBFO opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services.

