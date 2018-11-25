Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up 3.9% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 964,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,480,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.4% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 169,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. FIG Partners raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,462.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.70 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/elizabeth-park-capital-advisors-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-enterprise-financial-services-corp-efsc.html.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.