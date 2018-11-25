Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Select Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 50,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,045,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 8,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 479,677 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCT opened at $11.96 on Friday. Select Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Select Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other Select Bancorp news, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Hayes, Jr. acquired 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $29,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,895 shares of company stock valued at $71,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

