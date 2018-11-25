Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,063,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267,544 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $114,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,925,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,049,000 after purchasing an additional 700,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $20,029,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,970,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,322,157.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $165,108,695. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $112.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

