Element Partners Ii Intrafund Sells 67,767 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 67,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,671,811.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Intrafund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 4,796 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $119,947.96.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 129,104 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $3,265,040.16.

On Monday, October 8th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 143,287 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,787,075.41.

On Friday, September 21st, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 117,534 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $3,300,354.72.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 111,679 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $3,077,873.24.

On Thursday, September 13th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 116,670 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $3,222,425.40.

On Monday, September 10th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 94,650 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,592,463.50.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 134,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $3,671,589.44.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 223,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $6,374,077.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $25.53 on Friday. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $862.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.13.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $35.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

