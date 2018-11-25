ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Sunoco LP (SUN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,565 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for about 1.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,585,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,105,000 after buying an additional 186,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 144.10%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

