ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 25,527 Bank7 Corp (BSVN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Bank7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth $9,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
BSVN stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Bank7 Corp has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $20.74.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Bank7 Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company accepts demand, savings, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
