ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 25,527 Bank7 Corp (BSVN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Bank7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth $9,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

BSVN stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Bank7 Corp has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 248,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $4,419,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Julee S. Thummel sold 92,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,645,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $598,500 and have sold 1,089,285 shares worth $19,509,545.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/elco-management-co-llc-acquires-shares-of-25527-bank7-corp-bsvn.html.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company accepts demand, savings, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.