Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (EKF) Insider Sells £132,703.11 in Stock

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 491,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £132,703.11 ($173,400.12).

EKF opened at GBX 27.45 ($0.36) on Friday. Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.21 ($0.37).

Get Ekf Diagnostics alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/ekf-diagnostics-holding-plc-ekf-insider-sells-132703-11-in-stock.html.

Ekf Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekf Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekf Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.