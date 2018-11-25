Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,702,000 after acquiring an additional 539,897 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Edison International by 1,706.3% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Edison International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 951,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,186,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

