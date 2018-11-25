Ecolab (ECL) Cut to “Market Perform” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Ecolab stock opened at $153.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total value of $1,302,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,320 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

