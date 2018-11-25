Eaton M. Scripps Purchases 20,253 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps bought 20,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $347,946.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 959,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,760.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eaton M. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Eaton M. Scripps bought 27,976 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,651.68.

Shares of SSP opened at $17.03 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

